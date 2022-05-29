Unicorns do not want roadside pakodas made with nullah methane

Meanwhile, auto MNCs have quit India over the past five years and this had left at least 64000 Indians jobless. Not to mention the domino effect on the subsidiary businesses that develop around MNCs. Experts claim this is because MNCs have no loyalty to place, or more seriously because of India’s taxation policies and government roadblocks.

It’s not just auto companies. Telecom, banks, energy companies have also departed, many over the last year.

Holcim, the Swiss cement giant’s departure has not been discussed as it should, although there will be repercussions on the ground. As it is, Foreign Portfolio Investors have pulled out $10 billion between 2021 and 2022.

The government story however remains that all is well, with massive promises of an economy worth trillions of dollars somewhere in the future. We must all bow down to the Mighty Modi who has made all this possible. He does it just by being, his very existence has taken India to new heights.

Anyone who contests this is a shameless liar, an anti-national no-gooder, a traitor, a turncoat, a disgusting quisling.

Under the Mighty One’s careful watch, millions lost their livelihoods thanks to decision to demonetise 87% of India’s legal tender in one fell swoop. Small and medium enterprises have not yet recovered from that day in November 2016. And a few months later, the new regime of goods and services taxation finished off whoever managed to keep their head above the water. Demonetisation is buried under temples and hatred, but it remains the first taste of the massive disasters that Modi unleashed on India.

Fluctuating fuel prices, the pandemic and the Ukraine invasion all underlined just how unprepared the Mighty Modi and his Hindu-centric administration has been for anything except increasing Islamophobia.

Our Union finance minister, under the able guidance of the prime minister, reminds us time and again of her government’s incompetence. Onion prices do not matter because she does not eat onions, fuel prices do not matter because she does not drive and so on. That a seemingly intelligent person is forced to resort to such excuses only underlines the hollowness of this government.

Even if you cannot or will not understand the variations of the market and of business interests, you do know from your “lived experience” as the current term goes just how badly off we all are.

Joblessness is on the rise, and employment figures are down. Millions of women have dropped out of the job market, agriculture is a mess even as we have forgotten that farmers sat on the roads for over a year trying to save themselves.

We’re left with Modi’s advice to make pakodas – his great suggestion to make us “self-sufficient”. Even tagged with his other grand idea to use gas from the gutters of India to cook, there is no money in the market to buy thanks to rising inflation. Unicorns do not want roadside pakodas made with escaping methane.

Do you?

(Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist. Views are personal)