Union Budget 2023-24 betrayed expectation of workforce for relief from economic hardship

Union Budget 2023-24 has betrayed India’s workforce though it eulogises Modi rule’s “Big Tent accommodating all”. In reality, this “Big Tent” is too small to accommodate the majority of the workforce.

The Budget tried to create hope for the workforce by stating that the proposed big infra push through Capex and other proposals to push growth would generate jobs, but the reality is that all the proposals are not enough even to put a brake on the decline of the GDP growth, and hence it is not possible to generate more jobs with the prospect of the downturn in the economy. The workforce needed social protection at this time and the Budget betrayed them.

The country has been passing through an era of jobless growth since 2017-18 when the unemployment rate reached a 45-year high to 6.1 per cent, which peaked even higher at 8.3 per cent in the beginning of 2023. No wonder, the entire workforce has been waiting to be rescued by the Union Budget 2023-24, which let them down.