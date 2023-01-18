Union Budget 2023-24 must address rising inequality in the country

The Union Budget 2023-24 needs to address the rising inequality in India that has acquired an alarming trend at a time when the economic growth of the country is projected to decelerate during the next fiscal.

The ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos 2023 has also brought the global inequality in focus. Oxfam published the global ‘Survival of the Richest’ report on the opening day, and the India Supplement has brought this alarming India Story.

The State of Inequality in India Report released in 2022 by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had already confirmed this and said that inequalities in health, education, household characteristics and the labour market make the population more vulnerable and trigger a descent into multidimensional poverty.

“India is among the most unequal countries in the world, with rising poverty and an ‘affluent elite’,” laments the World Inequality Report, 2022.

The country still has the world’s highest number of poor. Wealth inequality has stripped 70 per cent of Indians from as basic a necessity as a healthy diet leading to the yearly deaths of 1.7 million owing to diseases resulting from a poor diet, the Oxfam report has highlighted.

By 2020, the income share of the bottom half of the Indian population was estimated to have fallen to only 13 per cent of the national income and they own less than 3 per cent of the wealth.

The median wage of the country is just enough to provide for the most basic of sustenance and losing a week’s income would push them to the brink of starvation.

It is particularly concerning because a majority of the employed are informal workers engaged in precarious forms of work with no security of tenure, fixed salary and legal or social protection.