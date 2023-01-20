Union Budget 2023-24 must allocate funds to ensure proper education for all

Such an environment has created two distinct worlds of privileged and unprivileged students. The entire education system is heading toward disempowering the unprivileged students through blocking their path to quality and universal education – right from simple reading and writing materials to quality and affordable educational institutions.

The Union Budget 2023-24 must therefore increase the budgetary support to public education system and ensure that private educational institutions also must earmark certain number of seats for unprivileged students since most of them derive benefits from public resources and certain other facilities from the government.

The last three years under the shadow of COVID-19 are marked with huge learning losses at all level of education. The Union government is yet to come out with effective programmes to make up this learning loss. The crisis has led to a new system of education which is known as online education. Online and offline education are now here to stay.

However, poor students are still not able to access online education or virtual classroom due to lack of proper electricity and internet connectivity and instruments like mobile, laptops, or desktops.

Huge digital gaps are there not only between students of poor and rich households but also between the urban and rural areas. This gap is also visible between girls and boy students, and the students from educated and uneducated households.

This needs to be properly addressed now since the future economy and employment would be heavily dependent on traditional and digital knowledge, skills and trainings.

It would be very unfair if we do not provide equal educational access but would insist on ‘competition’ between the privileged and unprivileged, only to ensure that only students from privileged households succeed in all spheres of life.