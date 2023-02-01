Union Budget 2023-24 not fair to the vulnerable sections of society

“The fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound as it enters its Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern, independent nation. Policies pursued carefully and consciously to ensure …” was of course noisy and highly opinionated statement of the Economic Survey 2022-23, but the Union Budget 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on February 1, is even noisier, sounding much on the pre-general-election mantelpiece that is being meticulously constructed. It does remind one of the proverb ‘empty vessels make much noise’.

Obviously, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasised about ‘Achievements since 2014: Leaving no one behind’ in her budget speech. She said that per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these nine years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world, she said. It is a true but deceptive statement since accumulation of wealth in the hands of the rich has increased the average income as well as growth but impoverished the people sharply, increasing inequality during the Modi regime as never before.

This is also the first Union Budget as India enters the first year of the so-called Amrit Kaal during which PM Narendra Modi, after successfully selling dreams during the last two general elections which did not come to fruition, is trying to sell even bigger dream to be realised during the next 25 years to presumably culminate in the emergence of India as the biggest global power by 2047.

Union Budget 2022-23 thus presents the ‘Vision for Amrit Kaal’ with the three priorities – ‘Opportunities for Citizens with focus on Youth; Growth and Job Creation; and Strong and Stable Macro-Economic Environment’.

It cannot be taken on its face value since about 23 crore youth between the age of 15 and 30 are on the roads now while only a little over 4 crore are getting an education and a little over 10 crore are in jobs with the majority in the informal and unsalaried ones without any social security.