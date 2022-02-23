UP poll battle: Fourth round may be decisive; BJP sweats to retain Awadh, Terai and Bundelkhand

The poll battle in Uttar Pradesh has now entered a decisive phase. Though the balance of the first three phases seemed tilted in favour of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, the fourth phase seems evenly balanced. UP will see a multi-cornered fight for the first time in these elections as the first three phases were largely bipolar.

On February 23, people in 9 districts from various regions will vote for candidates in 60 assembly seats. This phase includes Lakhimpur Kheri from Terai region; Pilibhit from Rohilkhand; Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Unnao, and Rae Bareli from Awadh; and Fatehpur and Banda from the Bundelkhand region. A total of 624 candidates are in fray for the sixty seats.

During the first three rounds of polling on 172 seats out of the total 403, it seemed that the contest was mostly bipolar.

Of the sixty seats going to polls on February 23, BJP holds 51 seats at present. Though the ruling party is claiming that it will retain all of them, it is not an easy battle this time.