UP results to decide if identity politics will continue to eclipse material issues

What do we vote for? This is a question to consider as we approach the results of the elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and of course Uttar Pradesh. The results are important for us as a nation, whichever party one supports in them.

If the BJP pulls off a win in Uttar Pradesh again (as I expect it to do, though narrowly) then we will continue down the same path we have gone in the last eight years. If it is defeated in UP, then the mood will change. The government will not be able to carry on with business as usual till 2024 if it loses UP.

However, this piece is not about the parties and elections but about the voter and why they vote in the way they do.

One of the more common ways in which voting is understood here is through the concept of ‘anti-incumbency’ which is not a phrase used in other democracies. In the United States, incumbent politicians have an average 8 per cent vote advantage over their rivals. Meaning that there is a substantial incumbency benefit. This is according to a 2001 study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which looked at all elections from 1942 to 2000.

Presumably this advantage is because once elected, the politician uses the office to distribute benefits to voters, who then reward him by continuing to vote for him.

In India the size of government is small and there is not enough resource to do this. And so, parties who come into government try, and usually fail, to make a substantial difference to the lives of their voters. This is why, having spent five years in government, the party in power faces ‘anti-incumbency’.