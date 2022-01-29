Voterspeak: The Government failed in UP on every front barring communal polarisation

I was lucky to have grown up in a small village in Malihabad. We were surrounded by greenery, forest cover, fresh air and the kindest and most helpful people around, who were always united. But it had its flip side.

Ever since I was a child, I would have to travel 20-25 km to Lucknow just to secure a decent education. If someone fell ill, the nearest hospital was also in Lucknow. If someone had a heart attack, by the time he was taken to Lucknow, there never was any guarantee that he would survive. Till recently even to get an X-ray or dengue test done, we had to go to Lucknow. For everything small or big related to healthcare, education, transport, livelihood, we look to the state capital. Why was rural India left out, I sometimes wonder.

Over the past five years, I have been witness to corruption increasing exponentially in the courts. Today, if I know my client is innocent and I have the evidence to prove his innocence, even then I’d have to bribe the judges and pay Rs. 30,000-35,000 to ensure that the decision is in my favour. For those who are neither innocent or those who cannot prove their innocence, these judges would take anywhere between Rs. 1,00,000-2,00,000.

Ab to poora desh Modi ji mein simatke reh gaya hai. I remember BJP legislator Kaushal Kishore uploading three videos on social media complaining that the inspector of the Malihabad thana was not listening to him. If this is the plight of an elected leader, the less said about us ordinary mortals the better.

The pandemic was devastating. Most lawyers also depend on fees that they collect from clients. But with clients missing, the income of lawyers went down significantly. Lawyers boycotted courts, went on strike, asked for stipends for at least young lawyers who are new in the profession. But nothing has moved.

The pandemic also left many without any food on their table. Those who owned mango orchards also suffered huge losses. They couldn’t take the mangoes to the mandi. With interstate and international travel shutting down, they were left with the crop with nowhere to go.