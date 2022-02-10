Was Parliament discussing the role of Congress since Independence, Modiji?

One thought that after Modi’s frequent attempts to blame Nehru for everything done or not done by him had become the subject matter of jokes on the social media, the latest of which alleges that it was Nehru who disconnected the teleprompter at the virtual meeting of the WEF forum last month rendering the former at a loss for words, Modi would stop bringing in Nehru in his speeches. Old habits, however, die-hard and a man grounded in hatred cannot see reason.

No wonder Modi was at it again on 7 February in the Lok Sabha and on the next day in the Rajya Sabha, raving mad about Nehru and Indira Gandhi and Congress Party and the name of the Grand Old Party and many irrelevant things like 'urban Naxals' and 'tukde tukde gang'.

It is evident that most of the things Modi said in the two speeches were out of context. It is curious and unfortunate too, that neither the Speaker of the Lower House nor the Chairman of the Upper House interrupted him or cautioned him to keep to the matter under discussion. Parliament was certainly not discussing the role of the Congress since independence. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiya Naidu, both routinely and rudely shout down Congress members at the slightest of digressions on their part. Venkaiah Naidu is on record shouting down Rahul Gandhi on the sacred precinct of the Rajya Sabha. Both the Constitutional dignitaries evidently compromised their position and brought disgrace to their post when they allowed Modi to vent his venom unbridled.