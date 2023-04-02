What lies on the other side of ‘Amrit Kaal’?

Ideologies usually have an end-state or a desired place they want to arrive at. Marxists think the State will vanish and the community will replace it.

In South Asia, an attempt was made to align mankind spiritually to modernity through the State. This is what Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, said was the purpose of introducing religion into the constitution and making God sovereign instead of parliament.

The experiment did not succeed because there was no obvious path to the final destination, which in this case was a Pakistani both spiritually superior and scientifically modern.

In Europe, the focus of government is on creating welfare States, where the population is given access to quality healthcare, education and pensions and the poor and unemployed are taken care of. This in itself is the end-state these nations seek to achieve.

Many of them have given up the idea of military greatness and they do not chase the dominance of any religion. Often large numbers of their voters are inclined towards diversity and we can see that in the Europe of our time. Today the elected leaders of the United Kingdom (a Hindu of Indian origin), Scotland (a Muslim of Pakistani origin), Ireland (a Christian of Indian origin) and Portugal (a Christian of Indian origin) show us that.

We take pride in this, but if we looked at it from the perspective of the European voters, we would be baffled. It is unthinkable to us in the India of 2023 that the majority of us would elect an ethnic Indian minority as our popular leader. But much of the rest of the world is modern in the real sense and does not vote on confessional lines alone.

To repeat, these desi leaders in Europe are popular with voters despite, and to some extent even because they are from another community, another race. Perhaps it is this religious/ ethnic difference that is key because for many voters in these countries diversity is not just important but attractive, it is something to aspire to.

Let us now turn to the ‘mother of democracy’. To the outsider, India’s politics is vibrant but tribal in nature. There is strong group loyalty and suspicion and often outright hatred of the other community. This instinct is visceral and primitive and exists in all cultures and nations, but modern nations are able to grow out of it. In primitive societies, it remains. In some of the more backward ones, this instinct is often quickened.