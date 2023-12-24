Of fake democracies and real ones

Amidst the ongoing cacophony of news and deep fake news, claims and counterclaims, dissemination and dissembling, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between fake and genuine democracies.

What makes a country a real democracy?

Is it a 'progressive and liberal' Constitution? An 'independent' judiciary? A 'fearless' press and media? An 'elected' government? An 'independent' civil service?

On paper, yes.

But in reality, these attributes are not sufficient, not enough in themselves to ensure a democratic government or a free society. This is being demonstrated to us on a daily basis, right here at home.

For the sake of appearances—and press releases—India has all the attributes mentioned above. But the reality is a different kettle of fish altogether.

There is little point in listing out what has gone wrong with our Constitution, judiciary, press and civil services in recent years, for they are all well-documented and known to those who care about such matters.

For instance, retired Justice of the Supreme Court Rohinton Fali Nariman has listed out the four developments this year which have disturbed him most: