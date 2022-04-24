What RSS wishes to achieve in its ‘Hindu Rashtra’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in 1925 and in three years will be 100. Some have felt, especially after the events since 2019, that 2025 will herald the transition of India to a Hindu Rashtra. I explored what that could possibly mean in a previous book and am taking up some aspects of that here.

A nation can be secular, Hindu Rashtra, Islamic State or any other thing based on the law. It is the laws that define the nature of the State. Today India is governed through a constitution which was adopted after independence, and a set of criminal laws codified in the 19th century. These laws, the Indian Penal Code, came in 1860 and have remained more or less intact across South Asia. To understand what changes can come here we must first try to understand what the term Hindu Rashtra means.

To my mind it could mean one of two things. The first is that it is an interpretation of the Hindu texts and the construction of a State and laws based on these texts. The problem here, as Ambedkar has examined in his classic essay ‘Annihilation of Caste’, is that these texts are not applicable. Enforcing the caste theory in law is not possible in our time, for no reason other than the fact that the majority of Hindus would be disadvantaged by this.