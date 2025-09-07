What we miss when we headline higher GDP

A press note by the National Accounts Division on quarterly estimates of GDP for the June quarter estimates an unexpected higher growth rate. However, a closer look at the data shows that it misses a key indicator. According to the data, the growth rate of GDP for Q1 is estimated to be 7.8 per cent compared to the figure of 6.5 per cent for the same quarter last year. It is higher even compared to the 7.4 per cent rate of growth in the immediately preceding quarter, i.e. Q4 of 2024–25.

This unexpected increase in growth is largely due to the sharp increase in the growth rate of the tertiary sector. It has grown at 9.3 per cent compared to 6.8 per cent last year. The secondary sector growth has declined from 8.6 per cent to 7.0 per cent, while the primary sector has grown at 2.8 per cent compared to 2.2 per cent last year.

Major components of the primary and secondary sectors have either declined or shown the same rate of growth as in Q1 2024–25. Mining and quarrying has sharply decelerated from 6.6 per cent to –3.1 per cent, showing a turnaround of 9.7 per cent.

Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services sector shows a growth of 0.5 per cent compared to 10.2 per cent last year — another decline of 9.7 per cent. The manufacturing sector has the same growth rate as last year, while the construction sector shows a decline from 10.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

High frequency indicators

There is considerable divergence in growth rates across sectors. But what underlies the sharp increase in growth in the tertiary sector? To answer this, the methodology adopted for making the estimates needs to be analysed.

The official document states, ‘Quarterly Estimates of GDP are compiled using the Benchmark-indicator method i.e., the estimates available for the same quarter of the previous financial year (2024–25) are extrapolated using the relevant indicators reflecting the performance of sectors.’