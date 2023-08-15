What’s there to celebrate?

Who will be celebrating Independence Day this year when so many of us Indians feel a sense of growing alienation from an uneasy idea of India? How did the dream of a united and prosperous India turn into this nightmare of neverending circles of violence, hatred, destruction and death?

Let us take a look at the promise and the betrayal. Despite the pain and horrors of the Partition of British India, 15 August 1947 did mark the end of colonial rule and the beginning of a collective journey toward freedom.

For those of us growing up in those early days of Indian Independence, the journey seemed full of hope and the promise of a great future. Many of us had parents who had taken part in the national movement, some had been to jail and others had been through untold suffering and made enormous sacrifices.

There was an urgency and excitement in everything we did to ensure that India would emerge an inspiration to the world, especially the peoples of the Third World still struggling against the humiliation of colonial domination. There was a feeling that we were all taking part in the greatest experiment in the history of democracy.

The first experiment was universal adult suffrage, an idea championed by Jawaharlal Nehru since 1928, despite warnings from some quarters that it would be impractical and unmanageable for the administration.

In the first general elections held in independent India from 25 October 1951 to 27 March 1952, 173 million people were eligible to vote, most of them poor and largely illiterate. More importantly, they were new to the idea that they had the power to choose representatives through secret ballot.

The newly constituted Election Commission made a documentary on the electoral process and screened it in over 3,000 theatres across the country. There were over 224,000 polling booths, one for almost every 1,000 voters. Nearly 620 million ballot papers were printed and about a million officials supervised the elections.

But even as the world was looking to us as a shining example of democracy, ominous signs were already rearing their heads.