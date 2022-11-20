When Indira Gandhi described poverty as the worst polluter

Indira Gandhi became the first Prime Minister to include the issue of environment in the five-year plan document. She did it in the 4th Five Year Plan document of the Planning Commission of which she was the Chairman. In doing so she became the first Prime Minister to have given environmental perspective to the planning and development process in the post-independence period, her initiative coming long before it was taken up at the global level in 1987 through the famous Brundtland Commission Report. on "Our Common Future".

Indira Gandhi will also be remembered for her lasting contributions in looking at environmental issues from the perspective of the poor and developing countries. When Maurice Strong, Chairman of the first UN Conference on Environment, came to India in November 1971 for inviting Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to participate in the said UN Conference in 1972 being organised in Stockholm, he sent his request through Indian External Affairs Ministry to get an appointment with her.

He received a reply that the Prime Minister of India who was busy in handling the rising tension between India and Pakistan had no time to discuss "peripheral issues like environment". Not happy with such a reply from our Foreign Office Mr. Strong approached Indira Gandhi through his friends in Delhi for an appointment. Immediately Indira Gandhi agreed to see him for fifteen minutes. However, the meeting lasted for two hours.