Words just fail!

For nearly two years, the world has watched Gaza descend into an abyss of human suffering so extreme that it has stripped bare the pretence of global diplomacy. Sixty-five thousand Palestinians are dead, more than 163,000 wounded, and famine afflicts half a million people. Nearly 400 have already perished from malnutrition, 134 of them children. Israel has reduced Gaza to rubble, its hospitals, homes and schools pulverised, its journalists silenced, its population starved.

In the name of self-defence, Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Yemen, Iran and most recently Qatar. Yet the United Nations remains paralysed, Western governments repeat bromides about Israel’s right to self-defence, and they shield Tel Aviv from accountability while arming it to the teeth. What is unfolding in Gaza is not a failure of mediation or the collapse of talks, it is the moral bankruptcy of global diplomacy itself.

Israel’s plan is all too clear: occupy Gaza fully, displace its people permanently, and extinguish the Palestinian national project. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly declares his plan of reoccupation, while his far-right coalition partners salivate over resettling Gaza with Jewish colonies and forcing Palestinians into ‘voluntary emigration’. The euphemisms don’t veil the reality of mass expulsion, apartheid and genocide.

Israel now controls 75 per cent of the Gaza Strip, much of it declared buffer zones or no-go areas, and is meticulously razing Gaza City ahead of a ground offensive that humanitarian agencies warn will be catastrophic. The Israeli army has issued evacuation orders for all Palestinians from the city.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has declared that Israel’s war meets the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 Convention. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, charging them with war crimes and the weaponisation of starvation. Yet Israel continues, shielded, emboldened, even rewarded.

****