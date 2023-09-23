When one is less than zero  

I really don’t have much to do in my Himachal village these days, other than watch things sliding down the slopes — roads, houses, trees, mountain sides, cars and the occasional unwary tourist from Kotkapura. It’s all getting a bit monotonous.

But the upside is that it gives me plenty of time to reflect on our current political shenanigans, particularly the new mantra of ‘one nation, one election’, which is the latest orgasmic trigger for our news channels. And, in the best traditions of the WhatsApp gods, I’d like to share some of my thoughts with you, even as your finger hovers over the delete button.

I find the whole idea a bit retrogressive, for it takes us back 50 years and undoes all the intellectual and material progress we have achieved since then.

Back then (I’m talking of the 1950s, the 1960s and the 1970s), it was ‘one nation, one everything’: One nation, one political party (Congress). One nation, one prime minister (Nehru). One nation, one car (Ambassador). One nation, one cooking oil (Dalda). One nation, one soap (Lifebuoy). One nation, one TV channel (Doordarshan). One nation, one footwear (Bata). One nation, one Olympic medal (hockey).