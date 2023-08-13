Whose Bharat Mata is it anyway?

Who really owns Bharat Mata?

The hysterical manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party reacted to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament in which he declared they had killed Bharat Mata in Manipur, one would think that they believe they have exclusive rights over Mother India.

But here are some facts for them to consider.

If any one person or community can claim ownership to Bharat Mata, then these are Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Abanindranath Tagore and the Bengalis. For they are the ones who first conceptualised Bharat Mata in the late 19th and early 20th century, long before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was born or its founders were even known to the nation.

In poetry, Bharat Mata took shape in Chatterjee’s Anandamath. It was Abanindranath Tagore, nephew of the author of the national anthem, who gave her a face and a form—which would then be popularised by Sister Nivedita, the British disciple of Swami Vivekananda. And they conceptualised her in the likeness of one of the great goddesses of Bengal, four-armed and saffron garbed.

It is this gentle version of a Kali or Durga that the BJP today is trying hard to replace with a very aggressive, muscular Lord Rama, something he never was portrayed as even when slaying Ravana.