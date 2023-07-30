Whose holiday is it, anyway?

On the day of Muharram, students, teachers and people at large were subjected to yet another lecture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ostensibly to commemorate the third anniversary of the proclamation of the New Education Policy.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh cancelled the Muharram holiday, presumably because the prime ministerial address was considered holier than marking Muharram.

Some educational institutions made it compulsory for their students and faculty to watch the live-streaming of the PM’s speech, delivered at the newly constructed convention centre at Delhi’s iconic Pragati Maidan before an audience consisting of heads of educational institutions, teachers and students.

The Union ministry of education ‘requested’ the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ask affiliated schools to remain open on 29 July, the day of Muharram, and ensure that teachers and students were present to watch.