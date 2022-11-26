Whose land is it anyway?: Lip service to Adivasi welfare

PESA was a historic Act to recognise and allow a legal framework to collective decision-making by tribal communities. The Madhya Pradesh government’s new-found love for PESA appears to be not just tokenism but a cynical act with an eye to the assembly election due next year.

Speaking at the Constituent Assembly, Jaipal Singh Munda had made a passionate plea for safeguarding the rights of tribals. A powerful speaker, he had drawn attention of the Constituent Assembly to the martyrdom of Birsa Munda who demanded Abua Raj or Swaraj (self-rule), long before others took up the refrain. Jaipal Singh Munda, an Oxford University Blue who captained the Indian hockey team at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games, also pointed out that tribal society was inherently democratic and took collective decisions on issues of common interest.

After Independence, a number of steps were actually initiated to protect and preserve tribal traditions, heritage and customs. Policies were framed to ensure that tribal lifestyle and culture are not subsumed by dominant cultures. The tribal communities’ rights on forests, land and water resources (Jal-Jungle-Zameen) were acknowledged. It was resolved that there would be least interference by external agencies and the administration would seek to collaborate with and invite the participation of the communities. A commitment was also made to secure human rights of the tribals.