Why are most Indian men such louts and boors?

When, while on a mid-career course for journalists in France, I was wary of travelling to Turkey on assignment, my Australian classmate who had just arrived after touring India during Holi (and a lot of bottom-pinching by then), told me, “You bear up with Indian men on your streets, don’t you? You have nothing to fear in Turkey. For they have women police there. The moment a man tries to accost you, you raise an alarm and the police materialise miraculously from the woodwork. They simply handcuff him and ask questions later.”

I found that to be true when I was accosted by a man who was insisting I had to be a Sri Lankan, but was refusing to acknowledge my origins. When he got too bothersome, I raised my voice and the police were there in seconds. Since he had not molested me in anyway, I told the police – but they still looked at him suspiciously for insisting I was a Sri Lankan.

I left the site and do not know if he was hauled up but I had never felt safer than in my own country.

***

Why are Indian men of today such louts and boors? And by that I mean our fathers, uncIes, brothers and contemporaries were not so. In fact, they were gentlemen every which way. It is my personal belief that that is because they were fresh out of the British traditions and values, so knew how to stand up for women, hold doors for them, seat the women first and never manhandle the fairer sex.

By contrast, the last decade, particularly social media has been full of a certain kind of Hindu men who can call a journalist who has just been killed by Sanatanis a 'kutiya' with impunity, simply because she espoused a different ideology; threaten to rape women journalists, describe their parents as pimps and prostitutes, put up Muslim women for auction—and if they are in close proximity to women, Western or otherwise, you can imagine the molestation that will ensue.

And I believe this comes from the very top. From the RSS who do not have any women of consequence in their ranks, use women only to wash or press their feet, believe they should never compete with men, just serve their husbands. And if they defy all these diktats, well, they are up for some game and sport by the men. Not a very attractive society, I must say.

Look at Narendra Modi, the prime minister of a country he believes is steeped in ancient culture but who can call a woman a 50-crore girlfriend simply because she is rich in her own right, or label the respected woman leader of a major political party a Jersey cow simply because she is not born in India.

But there are contrasts even among our leaders. Since this is also Women’s Day week, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, needs mention. He brought a law that enables women to shut down liquor shops in villages after a referendum in case those outlets were destroying their family lives.

With just one daughter, he was sensitive enough to inform me very clinically that I should use his bathroom just before boarding a helicopter on a campaign that might last six hours or more in the villages and we might not encounter civilisation before evening. So, I should not be in trouble before then.

Then there was Gopinath Munde of the BJP who invited me and another woman reporter to cover his campaign and kept us on the road from 6 am to 6 pm in the winter months. When we could stand it no longer and asked for a bathroom break, he sent us into the sugarcane fields. We refused and he said, rather unfeelingly, “We go like this only.”

We preferred to suffer the discomfort rather than the indignity. And he was the father of three daughters.

So, I believe, men must lead by example, as our fathers and uncles did. Our brothers and cousins are better men for that and so are their sons. But with cultural values decaying under the current regime, I wonder how long it will be before most nations, and not just Mills and Boon, will begin to take note of the fact that most Indian men are nothing much to write (home) about.