Why Bombay Cares: Dharavi runs into a wall again

No entry to Adani’, read posters in Dharavi. The Adani Group, which was awarded the contract last November to redevelop Asia’s largest slum, has run into resistance from residents. The group’s travails in the stock market have now made the redevelopment scheme even more uncertain. The controversial contract has also been challenged in the court by the Saudi conglomerate that had put in the highest bid.

Resistance from residents is building up partly because the group, typically, held no consultation with the people who will be affected. Their apprehensions are multi-layered. While the slum is spread over 600 acres, residents allege that only 100 acres is meant for rehabilitation of the people. The remaining land, they suspect, will be used for premium real estate to ensure windfall profit for the developer, leaving them out in the cold.

Their other grouse is that the rehabilitation plan has been prepared without a fresh and credible survey. While the data relied on by the plan was collected in 2011, the survey had left out thousands of otherwise eligible people, they complain. Rajendra Korde, president of Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti claims that half the legitimate residents of Dharavi have been left out. There are people who have lived here since 1985 and yet do not figure in surveys done, Korde alleges. The Adani Group and the state government need to first clear doubts about the eligibility for relocation and rehabilitation. “We have been told that only 54,000 legal and authorised structures are going to be part of the Dharavi redevelopment. The rest will be rendered homeless,” says Baburao Mane, president of Dharavi Bachao Andolan.