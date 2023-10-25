Why Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize-winning work is relevant for India

The Nobel Prize for Economics this year went to a single individual, Professor Claudia Goldin of Harvard University. She is the third woman in history to have won this award and the first to be honoured independently.

The Nobel citation, describing her work over five decades, says that the prize is ‘for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes’. Some of her insightful and original contributions have become common knowledge, and it is important that they stay in circulation, to be understood and applied.

Her most intensive and definitive study is of women’s labour force participation and outcomes over 200 years of American history. Many of her findings and conclusions, drawn from American data, are applicable to other countries, including India, despite cultural and geographic differences. Let us examine some of the prominent ones.

First, there is the U-shaped curve representing the participation of women as economies develop from agrarian to industrial to service-dominated. In the agrarian phase, women work on farms along with their menfolk. With industrialisation, work in factories and on assembly lines becomes more rigid, less flexible, and hence the participation of women drops.

With the advancement towards a service-economy, women are able to participate in greater numbers. Thus the U-shape — high, low and high again. Observed not only in America but also across countries that are presently at different stages of development, clearly this is a pattern that unfolds across time, as well as across the world.