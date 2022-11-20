Why decline of newspapers leads to decline of ‘public good’

This is not unique to India of course. In the United States, print advertising has halved in just the last five years. It is a much larger market than India’s but even so total advertising fell from $20 billion (app ₹1.6 lakh crore) in 2017 to half of that this year, having fallen each year in the interim. The price of newsprint, and paper on which newspapers are printed, meanwhile has risen. This is important because it is the single largest component of cost for a newspaper, especially in India where the reader only pays about a fifth of the value of the paper and 80 per cent is paid for by advertisers.



The question is what is to be done and how. The easiest answer is that if India’s economy shows strong growth over the next few years, newspapers and magazines should be fine for now. That is because people selling consumer products and services will want to send more advertising their way. If it is the case that growth is weak, then this money will not come to print and the long term decline it has seen will continue.

This is actually a matter of great concern. Those who understand how journalism happens know that the largest sets of reporters are all in print. To give you an example, my last job was in a Gujarati newspaper which had 300 reporters. They were spread out across the state and its cities and had regular beats such as corporation, education, crime and so on.

This is not how television channels are structured. They do not require either the number of reporters print has, or the kind of reporting print does. The TV channel’s staple is what is called the debate and here it is the outside experts and guests including political leaders who provide the content. To know what is happening in your local government school and hospital or the magistrate’s court one has to turn to the newspaper, which is the only source.



It is true that some fine websites have come up that are doing journalism of a sort that was not done before. However, they are not structured like newspapers either and do not have the numbers to replicate them particularly of reporters. If you do a census of journalists in India (or indeed South Asia) the majority will be in print and the majority will be reporters.