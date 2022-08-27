Why freebies won’t go away

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to the ‘revadi’ culture last month, he might not have bargained for the institution of a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee to “study the impact of freebies on taxpayers and the economy”. Or it might even have been a part of the script as he saw it.

The Prime Minister was targeting opposition parties such as AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), the Trinamool Congress, the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). All these parties have also been attacked in the past by BJP leaders for distributing freebies and blamed more recently for driving the country towards a “Sri Lankalike situation”.

On the face of it, the Supreme Court was taking a wider view of the problem, and not something endemic to the opposition parties. The court observed that all parties distribute ‘revadi’ (literally, sugar-coated cakes covered with sesame seeds and metaphorically, freebies). When senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the court should leave it to Parliament to decide on ‘appropriate remedial measures’, the bench shot back saying, “Do you seriously think Parliament will debate regulating freebies? Which political party will debate this issue? No party will agree on curbs on freebies ahead of polls. Each of them wants it.” The Prime Minister’s remark on the ‘revadi culture’ had seemingly boomeranged.

Of course, every party is going to tell the committee, “What they give are freebies, what we offer are not.” It will by no means be easy for the committee—which is likely to have representatives of the NITI Aayog, the RBI, the yet-to-be-constituted 16th Finance Commission, the Election Commission and political parties—to define freebies. While BJP might describe an opposition-ruled state’s freebies as a “drain” on its finances, the state might well defend it as legitimate welfare initiatives and an investment for the future. States will also assert their sovereign power to decide how much to spend and where besides deciding what is good or bad for its people. They will also certainly present a long list of freebies offered by the BJP and the Prime Minister himself. The line between welfare needs and poll sops has always been thin.

It is equally certain that some members on the committee, economists and bankers, will offer a different view, driven by concerns on the impact of freebies on public finances and budget deficits. Making welfare schemes being the sole prerogative of elected governments, they can scarcely be told though which of the schemes they should drop. Experts might point to the poor state of finances of states and warn that they might find it difficult to sustain the schemes or repay their debts. But they can hardly ask states to drop welfare schemes which in their view might be wasteful. Time alone can be the arbiter in these cases.

The committee might end up offering broad guidelines on how to regulate spending by the central and state governments. A number of such guidelines already exist to enforce financial discipline. Some of these guidelines, such as Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management, are backed by laws. The SC committee might suggest some more ways to strengthen fiscal prudence.