Why hasn’t EC acted against Amit Shah for violating MCC in Gujarat?

The BJP campaign for the Gujarat assembly election gives an insight as to how Gujarat became a ‘laboratory’ for the Hindutva forces and how the corporate-communal axis was forged that became known later as the ‘Gujarat model’.

Some of Amit Shah’s assertions in his election speeches have been startling for many outside Gujarat, but they reflect how the RSS-BJP have succeeded in inverting the reality and building a false narrative.

According to Shah, the communal pogrom against Muslims in 2002 was actually an instance of “rioters” being “taught a lesson”. They were put down firmly by Narendra Modi who was the chief minister then. Since then, ‘permanent peace’ has been established in Gujarat. Peace of the graveyard as far as the Muslims are concerned.

Shah also accused the previous Congress governments (before 1995) of being soft on communal rioters. Thus, the biggest pogrom against minorities after independence is now being depicted as a firm suppression of ‘rioters’ who are all presumably Muslims.