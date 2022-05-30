Why hasn’t PM Modi taken a single press conference in 8 years, and why isn’t press driving this message home?

The question is, if Modi doesn’t talk one-on-one to the press, what stops it from reminding him of the misdemeanour every single day? By posting a ‘clock’, updated daily, on the TV screen that keeps track of the number of days Modi hasn’t held a press meet!

Of course, the number will remain stuck at “zero”. But that is not the point. The point is, the BJP and Modi should get to see the “zero” every day of the year, week after week, month after month, year after year.

It will be an “in your face” challenge for Modi, a perpetual reminder that he is afraid to face the press, and why, for what? Something like the ‘Population Clock’ at the AIIMS Crossing in New Delhi. Is it still there, a ticking time-bomb, the seconds and minutes ticking away?

The ‘No Modi Press Meet’ signage on every TV screen, scrolling on a loop behind the pretty anchor, should remind Modi every single passing minute that he is afraid to face the press! Afraid of the uncomfortable questions!

People are tired of Modi’s weekly ‘Man Ki Baat’. Even kids aged 10 and 12 know they are staged, and anybody can drone away if nobody is physically present to question the “Baat”.

The reality is Modi will not change. But an intervention is needed. The television media should intervene. Right after Modi is done with his ‘Man ki Baat’, there should be an analysis of what all he spoke. Questions should be asked of him. He should be asked about the nitty-gritty of his ‘Man Ki Baat’ with the public in the studio.