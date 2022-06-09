Why have the BJP/RSS suddenly discovered existence of the word 'sorry'?

The word sorry has been a peculiar difficulty for this CM of Gujarat, who is now the PM of India. And the difficulty has increased with time. Recall the long lines of migrant workers walking home after the lockdown was announced without sufficient preparation? Many died on the way. Surely, someone was responsible for the miscalculated decision? But saying sorry was scrupulously avoided.

Recall also the year-long agitation against three farm laws introduced without discussion in September 2020? A large number of farmers died during the peaceful protest. The word sorry once again stuck in the throats of those who should have expressed regrets. Mob-lynching, allegedly, was by fringe elements. False encounters were, allegedly, by patriots fighting foreign infiltrators. Imprisoning intellectuals was, ostensibly, to crack alleged conspiracies of disruption of law and order. However, anti-conversion laws in many BJP ruled States were not passed by any fringe elements or non-State actors. Yet, for the atmosphere of fear and intimidation that was created no one wanted to say 'sorry'.

No one has said ' sorry' for messing up with the COVID death figures. No one at all has said sorry for the motivated use of CBI, NCB, ED and police. No one ever said that they did not intend to scare and intimidate, no one said 'sorry, that was not intended.' When trolls roam unchecked on the nation’s digital highways, when vigilante mobs roam the physical highways and openly assault any difference of food or dress, they have never been told, sorry guys, “it's too late in the day to use coercion to sort out differences; we live in a civilised nation." When a neta makes an open appeal to shoot protesters, when a dharm-sansad gives a call for communal purging, when a Lok Sabha member describes violence using the ' karma' theory, the word sorry is expunged from the public discourse.

Why is it then that the RSS and the BJP have all of a sudden found the word still exists in the dictionary? Mark the chronology, to use an often-heard phrase. First, the RSS supremo explains to his organisation that India has a constitution, that it requires treatment of all citizens on an equal footing, and that all citizens have the right to practice religions of their choice. Following this explanation, the government of India assures many Asian countries that India will not tolerate hatred towards any religion. Then the Karnataka CM assures the people of Karnataka that the misrepresentation of Basava and Ambedkar will be rectified and the school textbooks will be modified.