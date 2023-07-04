Why India must not rush into international free trade agreements

India is in the middle of negotiating several significant agreements on trade, investment and related issues with some of its most important trading partners including the European Union, the UK and the USA.

This should be the time for very extensive consultations with all important stakeholders including organisations representing farmers and industrial workers, women’s organisations, health organisations and the state governments on protecting the interests of the country, its economy and all vulnerable groups.

Unfortunately, instead of this, some of the negotiations with far-reaching implications are taking place in conditions of non-transparency and without most people becoming aware of their implications and impact.

Talks with the European Union for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had broken down around 2013 and were revived last year. There are several aspects of the demands being made by European negotiators which can be potentially harmful for important sectors of the Indian economy.

In the case of farm and dairy products, significant reduction in tariffs is being sought from the Indian side, despite the fact that Indian farmers and dairy farmers, which are very small units compared to their European counterparts, are likely to be exposed to unfair competition. What is more, the European farmers have access to much bigger subsidies.