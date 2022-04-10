Why India's road to becoming a civilised and free society is long and tough

What is democratic government? Often it is reduced to one essential element, and that is the electoral process. This refers to having heads of government who are elected through fair and free elections. And also to whether or not all sections of society have the right to participate.

India usually scores well on this count. Even in the rankings of Freedom House, which says India is only ‘partly free’, on electoral democracy, India scored 33/40, which is pretty good. In fact, it is one point more than the United States of America, which got 32.

On civil liberties, however, India only scored 33/60 while the US scored 51. And so US was rated as ‘free’ while we got ‘partly free’ (and Kashmir was rated ‘not free’). It may surprise readers that electoral democracy was only good for 40 points while civil liberties was 60. But that is how most of the world views democracy. It is about the rights and freedoms of the individuals and not just limited to a single act once every five years. This, then, is how democracies are rated and why we are slipping.

However, there is a third aspect to democracies which has not been discussed here and that is the functioning of the State. The engagement the citizen has is not with the politician they elected. It is with the bureaucrat and collector and the police officer and the judge that we have to deal with. For us it is these people who are the State, and who are the ultimate representatives of the democracy. If they were to be rated, how would it go?