Why is CBSE silent on vendor behind ‘On-Screen Marking’ system?

Under the newly introduced OSM system, answer books are digitally scanned and evaluated online — which the board had claimed would eliminate totalling errors and reduce manual intervention. The system, the CBSE had stated, would enable faster evaluation, wider teacher participation including overseas schools, reduce logistics costs, and enable environmentally sustainable processes.

Post-result verification of marks would no longer be required, was another claim made by the CBSE. Instead of checking physical answer sheets, examiners were expected to log into an online portal where scanned copies of answer scripts were assigned to them for evaluation.

The results of class 12 Board examination, 2026 were announced on 13 May. A large number of complaints have surfaced since then of students who demanded to see the scanned copies of their answer sheets with marking.

At least two of the examinees complained that the answer sheets emailed to them were not theirs. In both the cases, the first page of the Physics and Chemistry answer sheets bore the handwritten details filled by the examinees themselves. But the rest of the answer sheets did not match their handwriting, complained Vedant and Sanjana.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is one of the largest national education boards in India. It operates under the Government of India and runs major examinations like the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for millions of students every year.

CBSE is affiliated with over 28,000 schools in India and several hundred more abroad, which makes it one of the most influential educational bodies in the country. Every year, millions of answer sheets are evaluated by thousands of teachers and examiners as part of the board exam process.

The On-Screen Marking (OSM) system however failed due to technical glitches, mismatched answer sheets, missing scans, and a grievance portal crash — causing widespread panic among Class 12 students.

The CBSE acknowledged the errors due to alleged technical glitches and sent the correct answer sheets to both the students. However, other errors cropped up and it was noticed that some questions had not been marked at all.

The mother of Sanjana was quoted in The Hindustan Times as saying, “My daughter finally received the scanned copies of four answer sheets and to our shock, page number 22 is missing from one of the documents. On top of that, marks have not been awarded for several answers that exactly match the official answer key. And this isn’t limited to just one paper; the same issue appears across multiple subjects”.