Why is Jawaharlal Nehru a thorn in their flesh?

Why is Nehru being targeted so viciously by the ruling dispensation 58 years after his death? He is not here to answer the wild allegations and demeaning attacks on him, but he still looms like a spirit they must exorcise, because the Hindutva project cannot succeed till the idea of India associated with that man, resting in the many folds of the national consciousness, has not been expunged. The barefaced lies about Nehru, coming out of the Sangh propaganda machinery, are the means to supplant that vision— Nehru’s vision of an inclusive, secular, rationalist, modern India, with a sense of its cultural continuity but of scientific temper—with their own Hindu supremacist bile.

The RSS has forever been critical of Nehru, but their attacks on the man became more strident and sinister after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Right from its inception in 1925, the RSS was anti-Gandhi, and soon after, anti-Nehru. It’s the RSS, whose troll armies fake stories and morph photos of Nehru with missionary zeal, that has shaped the mind and politics of Modi. B. Goplakrishnan, an apparatchiks of the Sangh, trained in Nagpur, had published from Kerala an article in Kesari in October 2014 that the murder of Gandhiji was only half the job done; the other half, of killing Nehru, still remained.

In the face of this vicious misinformation campaign and the hijack of mainstream media, it’s necessary that some spirited attempts are made to reaffirm the truth, especially for the post-Independence generations of Indians whose discovery of India is threatened by this malign propaganda.