Why is Modi govt enabling China, a military threat, to earn billions of dollars through imports?

India’s trade deficit with China widened in 2021-22 and continues to do so through the current financial year, the union commerce ministry data shows. During 2021-22, the trade deficit with China set a new record at $72.9 billion, up nearly $29 billion from FY21 figure of $44 billion.

The Ministry of Commerce and China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) figures reveal that for the second year straight, India and China may hit a total trade figure of $100 billion. In 2021-22, the total trade volume between the two neighbours stood at $115 billion.

Ironically, the increasing military tension with China has absolutely no impact on China’s increasing merchandise export to India. In rupee terms, Chinese exports to India increased by 45.51 percent in FY22 to Rs 7.02 trillion as compared with Rs 4.82 trillion in FY21. The major items of import include mineral fuels, mineral oils, chemicals, fertilisers, plastic, iron and steel, electrical machinery and equipment, electronic items and medical equipment, among others.

Chinese products are flooding the Indian market, evading duties and other restrictions placed by the Indian government, observed a group of ministers (GoM) set up to promote Indian manufacturing, nearly two years ago.

From soybean to telephone equipment to vehicles and their parts, the report found that many Chinese products were rerouted through other countries to benefit from India’s trade agreements with those nations.

Simultaneously, the GoM also found that the Indian market is being flooded with counterfeit goods — or cheaper versions of well-known brands — in segments like footwear, clothing, leather, watches and electrical equipment like chargers.

The GoM report also flagged that between 20-30 percent of products imported into India come under the ‘other’ category, accounting for around $130 billion, and this is primarily done to avoid duties and taxes.

Further, India also suffers due to abuse of ‘rules of origin’ by other countries. It was pointed out that the import of vehicles and parts from Singapore and Hong Kong rose sharply, after India imposed an anti-dumping duty on their import from China.

The GoM report pointed out how import of these items from China slowed down in the subsequent years, but that from Singapore and Hong Kong rose by 13,000 percent and 277 percent, respectively. “There is, therefore, believed to be a strong correlation with China’s reduced exports, rerouted to evade import duties and exploit trade agreements of India with Hong Kong and Singapore,” it added.

Nothing much seems to have changed since the GoM submitted its report to the government. Chinese businessmen and exporters are tenaciously violating all rules and regulations to fool the government with the help of their lobbyists in India. The latest report of India’s Enforcement Directorate

(ED) on Chinese nationals involved in micro lending to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore and collecting Rs. 800 crore in interest shows how daring are these people in conducting business in India. The illegal act was performed in collusion with some 12 Indian non-banking finance companies.