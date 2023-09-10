Why is Mohan Bhagwat 'beefing' up his pracharaks?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat appears to have offended many of his pracharaks by asking them to be prepared to eat beef. Bhagwat talks through his hat most of the time, and almost always through both sides of his mouth. But this time, there was one thing he said that struck a chord with me.

Of course, his reason for saying many pracharaks are keen to support the underprivileged by eating beef was as convoluted as any other statement he may have made in the past.

But I suspect he has had practical experience of the desires among RSS pracharaks, compelled to live unnatural lives, that flow in many directions. And one of them is clearly the desire to eat whatever they wish to eat.

Years ago, I was part of a luncheon for visiting MLAs from Uttar Pradesh belonging to different political parties, ostensibly on a study tour to see how Bombay and Maharashtra were managing their infrastructure.

At a top south Bombay hotel, journalists alternated with politicians at the long dining table, with vegetarians placed at the other end from non-vegetarians for convenience.

Seated next to me was a BJP MLA, opposite us was one from the Samajwadi Party whose 18-year-old son, studying in one of the city’s colleges, was rather late in making it to the hotel.

When he finally arrived, we were fully into our meal, but with the usual lack of sensitivity of teenagers, this boy, now squeezed in next to his vegetarian father and opposite the vegetarian BJP MLA, ordered a beef steak.