Why is Ramdev spewing the BJP's venom on fellow Indians?

But this is how the RSS-BJP corrupts everybody without two grey cells to pull together in this country. Ramdev’s downfall began with the Ramlila Maidan when he attempted to escape police action for violating the peace, in women’s clothing. And then he had the temerity to liken himself to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj whose escape from Aurangzeb’s dungeons was fraught with life-threatening danger as opposed to Ramdev’s cowardly fleeing of his crime scene where he had provoked a lathi charge that injured many. But over the years, I have had many more areas of resentment against Ramdev. Starting with his yoga camps, I also bought into his Patanjali products until stories began to trickle out about his land grabs in the Aravallis and elephant and rhino territory in Assam. But soon it was the products themselves – I ran into the not-very-bright son of a domestic worker with a job at a port in Mumbai. His only task was to stick labels on shipments from China. One day he brought a label home, somehow escaping the strict vigilance at the container hub. The label was for a Patanjali product in a bottle and the impression I got from the boy was that all the products came from China and were only labelled ‘Made in India’ at the Mumbai port.

Then I began to lose hair using his shampoo, Patanjali honey was declared to contain Chinese fructose by German regulators at the same time as he was promoting it as pure honey, ghee of other brands tasted closer to my mother’s home-made ghee and once when we cooked something in his ghee, it came up as stiff and crisp as hydrated vegetable oil would render a paratha than would clarified butter. That was the end of my romance with Patanjali products. But over the years many who have worked with his company have also raised doubts about the purity of Patanjali milk and honey – Ramdev himself does not know if he is packaging cow’s milk or goat milk, employees said, and there are not enough bees in India any longer to generate pure honey. We all know of the fraud he attempted to commit during the Covid crisis by passing off home-made immunity booster pills as the definitive cure for Covid when his own employees had to be treated by allopathic doctors for Corona. When the World Health Organisation was compelled to deny and genuine medical professionals challenged his fraud, he swiftly retreated.