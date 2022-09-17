Why linking rivers is a bad idea

In the Rig Veda sage, Vishwamitra addresses rivers Beas and Sutlej and says, “You move like chariots to the sea…you are full of water and wish to unite with each other…”. The rivers humbly reply, “We move along the path the gods have made for us”.

Most rivers in this country as elsewhere have followed the same path for centuries, if not longer. The confluence of rivers is revered and is used to host religious and cultural fairs. But there is renewed consternation four decades after the idea was first mooted, the river-linking project seems to be finally moving.

Objections that tinkering with nature could be disastrous have been overruled. Doubts that artificially changing the course of rivers could have unforeseen consequences have been dismissed. Concerns that the project is unviable and prohibitive have been brushed aside. The Ken-Betwa project, it was announced, would take eight years to complete and cost Rs 39,000 crore. With time and cost over-runs almost a certainty, how does the cost-benefit ratio stack up? Nobody quite knows for sure.

It is true that protests by tribals in Gujarat have forced the government to shelve the Par-Tapi-Narmada linking project. While the assembly election later this year almost certainly prompted the decision, it is also clear that if the BJP returns to power in Gujarat, the plan will be revived next year.

The river-linking project looks like a vanity project, a prestige issue to score a point. Current accounts claim that as many as 29 meeting points involving 37 rivers have been identified to unleash the world’s first such intervention on this scale. The National River Links Project generated much heat and dust during UPA government and was eventually discarded on environmental and social considerations. Post2014 it has been revived but even the Modi government has found the going tough despite its clear majority in the Lok Sabha as it took nearly seven years to break the ice and make the first move.