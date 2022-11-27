Why our AQI is stubbornly high

I’ve been a liberal arts type all my life, both by education and aptitude, and avoid numbers like Queen Camilla avoids Meghan Markel, except when the numbers come in a sequence like 36-20-34. But one has to admit that at times they make sense, in a fascinating way, and so this week I’ve decided to delve into some of them.

I have a good friend in Switzerland who sensibly quit the IAS and the country 40 years ago and now spends his retirement playing the alphorn to frolicking sheep on the mountain slopes. But not before sending us a WhatsApp message every morning giving us the AQI of his adopted country on that day. It usually hovers between 13 and 18. For those who are slow on the uptake, or up on the slowtake, I’ll repeat that—between 13 and 18. (This figure used to be about 8 before my friend and about 16,500 other Indians decided to take up residence there in preference to Malerkotla and Kotkapura).

The average AQI in my NCR area is about 400. And for once this can’t be passed off as a foreign conspiracy to “belittle our image” since this is our very own Make in India data.

Now, we are a Vishwaguru, the fifth largest economy in the world, ruled by the largest political party in the world, presided over by a Prime Minister who (by his own declaration) is at the forefront of the war against climate change and has even “won” international awards like Champion of the Earth. So why is our ambient air quality 45 times worse than Switzerland’s, even allowing for the fact that my Swiss friend doesn’t smoke, while I do?

This question has no doubt been answered by experts, politicians, Baba Ramdev and Mr Kejriwal, but we are still inching up to the 500-mark. Why, you may well ask, like Zelensky did when Putin frogmarched into Ukraine. Because, dear reader, no one has grasped the real reason, except me (or is it ‘I’?) The real reason, according to me, is the fact that we mistake AQI for IQ and so believe that the higher the AQI, the better it is. (This, incidentally, is what happens when you ditch the Queen’s English for the King’s Jumla, and don’t learn how to watch your ‘Q’s and dot your ‘I’s).

After my epiphanic discovery, I decided to dig deeper into this IQ business to see if there exists a co-relation between IQ and AQI, and found, to my Archimedian delight, that such a relationship does exist! But it’s an inverse one—countries with lower IQs usually have higher AQIs and vice versa. Here are the figures for India, Switzerland and the top three countries of the world for good air quality (the AQI figures are for their capitals as at the time of writing this piece).