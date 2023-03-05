Why Rahul Gandhi continues to burn up the BJP

Oh, my! As Rahul Gandhi goes from an unkempt ascetic look, to a well-trimmed gentleman-of-the-world visage, I am not really surprised that bigots and trolls have now become so whiney about his tour of the UK. Cambridge, his alma mater, the British parliament, the Indian diaspora and the highly prestigious and very selective Chatham House are those who have invited the Congress leader and will show case him to the world, though not for the first time. His foreign interactions are becoming almost routine. It is an itinerary that their red-eyed, big-chested overlord will never find himself on, not only because these institutions do not engage with fascists but also because Mr Red-eye will squirm in their midst, find it difficult to articulate himself or even answer a single question spontaneously and without any (tele)prompting.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has truly busted all the myths generated by the BJP IT cell over the years and, clearly, Rahul Gandhi today is the most articulate, suave and presentable of leaders of the nation, combining both the ruling party and opposition in this regard. I cannot see even Piyush Goyal (who will mix up his Einsteins with his Newtons) or Jayant Sinha (who might end up confusing criminals with achievers) holding their own among refined western audiences the way Rahul Gandhi and some Congress leaders and just two current opposition leaders might – Orissa chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Tamil Nadu finance minister P. Thiagrajan. And those two are today as abhorred by the BJP as is Rahul Gandhi.

So why do so many opposition leaders seem to have continuing difficulty in acknowledging that Rahul is their best bet to take on Modi and put the BJP in its place? Admittedly, each of them has their own ambition and believes that with just one pocket of influence in the country that can get them not more than two dozen seat at best in the Lok Sabha, each can end up as prime minister. And thereby lies India’s tragedy.

I believe Rahul is our best hope for an opposition unity for more than one reason. First he is not ambitious for himself like the rest of them – he asks not what the country can do for him but what he can do for the country, always. Just look at the Karnataka example from 2018. How many leaders in this country or anywhere in the world have had the courage and determination to give up their mandate to another political party/leader to keep the fascists out of power? That the BJP managed to buy up some of the less committed Congress MLAs anyway and eventually took away the government there is quite another matter.