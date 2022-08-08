Why RSS is not displaying its love for the national flag that it does not feel

After independence Varad ceased to be Nehru’s bodyguard but dedicated himself to the national flag, prowling the streets on Independence and Republic Days (like he was doing on the day he stormed our hostel) and making sure that the tricolour met all the norms of the flag code, wasn’t soiled or dirty, was not torn or come unstitched, had not been dragged through water, was flown at the correct height, etc.

He lived out of one trunk in the balcony of a friend and later in a government hospital when he had nowhere to go. His trunk had only one set of clothes but was full of memorabilia like photos of himself with Nehru and Gandhi, newspapers of that era and, most importantly, a tricolour -one of the many flags that were smuggled into the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on August 9, 1942 when Mahatma Gandhi gave the ‘ Quit India’ call.

Since all the prominent leaders were arrested the previous day, it was Dadabhoy Naoroji’s daughters who hoisted the tiranga at the August Kranti Maidan – he claimed - and not Aruna Asaf Ali, as is widely beieved. Aruna was one of the many women gathered near the flag post to outwit the British police and get the flag (they all carried many hidden in their clothes) up and fluttering.

To my eternal regret Varad died in that government hospital while I was studying abroad and by the time I returned, no one knew what had happened to his trunk and that flag. I would have liked to preserve the memorabilia.

This is just one story about one man’s devotion to the tiranga but there must be many more across the country. That is why it enrages me no end that the RSS should have no respect for the national tricolour - after all it hoisted the tiranga at its headquarters only in 2002 after three boys belonging to the Rashtrapremi Yuva Dal forced their way into the RSS headquarters in 2001. brought down its saffron flag, replacing it with the tiranga. The RSS lodged an FIR against them but a judge in Nagpur squashed all the charges against the boys and the next year the RSS made sure it had the tricolour up on Republic Day.

But earlier the RSS had dismissed the tiranga as evil because it had three stripes – quite failing to answer how that could be when the Hindu pantheon was headed by the triumvirate of Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh, that the trident, the trishul was Lord Shiva’s favoured weapon. The letter ‘Om’ in Sanskrit is in the shape of the figure three (written like that in Devnagri as well) and that the three worlds of Bhur, Bhuva and Svaha are part of the Gayatri mantra and call upon ascetics to control the three determinants of character - thoughts, words and deeds, in the three vehicles of body, mind and action.

So, when this argument of ‘Three’ being the number of the devil (the devil is a Christian, not a Hindu concept) failed to cut ice, the RSS accused freedom fighters of being taken in by the French commitment to equality, Justice and fraternity in formulating our national flag. Which was really a compliment to our freedom fighters and founding fathers. Eventually the three principles even got enshrined in our Constitution.

Finally, the RSS alleged that Congress had designed a flag to represent the various religions in the country: saffron for Hindu, green for Muslim and white for all other religions. Which again would not be a bad thing if it were true.

But the saffron actually represents peace, the green fertility since India is an agricultural country and the white is for purity in thoughts, words and deeds; body, mind and action.

No wonder the RSS didn’t fly the tricolour for nearly half a century because they were never too peace-loving nor pure in intent or character.

While the Congress is now needling the RSS for not changing their profile picture to the tiranga, the RSS at least is not being hypocritical by pretending to a love for the nation that it does not feel.

Rahul Gandhi is right – the RSS is not quite a patriotic organisation and let no one be fooled by it.