Why the BJP suddenly loves the Cholas

The stone silhouette of the Gangaikonda Cholisvaram temple rises unobtrusively over the quiet village that carries its ancient name. There is something unhurried about the way its curved vimana slopes upward, as if chiselled by the breeze that crosses the plains of Ariyalur, heart of the river Cauvery’s delta districts.

Nothing about the setting — the clusters of modest homes, the adjacent paddy fields or the rustle of palms that define Tamil Nadu’s rural interior — suggests that this peaceful village was once the capital of a mighty Tamil empire that shaped the political destiny of the southern peninsula.

Yet the air feels expectant. The land holds its silence in a way that makes one wonder if history is watching. To come here with a sense of that history is to walk into a long-forgotten past, your senses agog with the imagined life of a court that once defined the life of these plains.

A thousand years ago, this was the grand dream of Rajendra Chola, the warrior son of Rajaraja the Great. His northern expedition, remembered for centuries as the ‘March to the Ganga’, opened a corridor from the Tamil coast all the way up to the Gangetic plain.

It was a long and determined campaign. Inscriptions describe how the Chola army advanced through the Deccan, overpowering the western Chalukyas, then surged into the regions of present-day Telangana and Odisha, pressing ceaselessly through river valleys that created a passage to the north.

The big reckoning was with a confederation led by the Pala ruler Mahipala, whose authority had frayed after years of internal conflict. The decisive moment came near the Ganga, when Rajendra’s forces overran Pala strongholds and collected the sacred river water as a sign of their triumph.