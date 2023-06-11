Why the BJP's polarisation is failing in the Deccan

Nine years into the Modi regime, it is very clear that this dispensation has nothing to go to the polls with except communal polarisation and the Hindu–Muslim divide — a narrative they are trying their best to create in areas where even today these do not really exist.

South India and Maharashtra are the biggest examples of this. Muslims who came to India by sea came as traders and largely settled in the southern parts of the country as shopkeepers and import/export merchants.

Those who came via land entered India mostly from the north and were conquerors and empire builders, so largely there was strife between the two communities in those regions for centuries.

There was a confluence of the two in the region of the Deccan (mostly northern Karnataka, Telangana and southern Maharashtra), which is why you had several Islamic dynasties settled in the south with the Mughals pushing in from the north, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj squashed between the two.

But he chose to befriend the southern dynasties against Aurangzeb, whose focus was not so much Shivaji as ensuring that only one Islamic dynasty ruled India—his.

So, in this century, Karnataka might have temporarily been disrupted by the extreme Hindutva forces, but last month’s elections clearly demonstrated that the polarisation ultimately failed the BJP despite Narendra Modi having asked for votes in the name of Bajrangbali.