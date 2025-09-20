Why the rupee is plumbing new lows

The United States is the most indebted country in the world. The annual budget deficit is close to $2 trillion. This is the net borrowing requirement of the US Treasury for this year. It also has to repay older debt, of which $9 trillion is maturing this year. So, the gross borrowing requirement is over $10 trillion this year.

This debt is funded by American and foreign investors, and includes the foreign exchange reserves of the world. Imagine the stress it puts on global dollar surpluses and savings. The risk-free interest offered to attract financial flows toward US bonds is quite high — currently about 5 per cent.

For any other country, such a high debt load would have led to a downgrading of its sovereign rating. But this is the USA and its currency is still the king of the world. It still attracts capital from the rest of the world. But the allure of dollar assets is certainly on the wane. The share of global foreign exchange reserves held in dollar assets has gone down from 72 per cent to 58 per cent in the past 20 years — so, the downtrend is unmistakable. Which is why the world is talking about ‘de-dollarisation’.

This year, there are visible effects. The dollar index (DXY), which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, fell 11 per cent in the first half of 2025 — its sharpest six-month slide in 50 years.