Why they demonise Nehru

Many commentators failed to comprehend the real significance of the 2014 election result. It was not a mere regime change, it was—as PM Modi himself put it back then—the culmination of ‘five generations of sustained work’ by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Since then, all government institutions and a pliant media have been enlisted to carry on the ‘sustained work’—through institutional subversion, silencing or shouting down dissent and an ideological blitzkrieg through electronic and social media, of which the demonisation of Nehru is a crucial component. \

The 2014 election verdict, which gave the BJP a full majority on its own, was an important stage in the journey towards ‘the Hinduisation of all politics’, to quote the ‘father of Hindutva’, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. For Savarkar, ‘Hindutva is not identical’ with ‘that vague, more limited, sectarian term Hinduism’. What Savarkar desired and what the RSS and the entire Sangh parivar has been attempting for ‘five generations’ is not to make people more religious or more nationalistic, but to make them ‘Hindu nationalists’. Their true cause is neither Hinduism nor nationalism, but Hindutva—and their aim is to use the state apparatus to consolidate the Hindutva idea of India, which is necessarily opposed to a democratic Indian nationalism. This is where Nehru becomes a problem: his idea of ‘Bharat Mata’ is a powerful challenge to the idea of ‘Bharat Mata’ that the Sangh parivar has used to try and claim India for itself, and itself alone.