Will a cornered Putin resort to the nuclear option?

The Ukraine war is taking a turn after seven and a half months which is worrying strategic experts and militaries in Europe in new ways.

If initially the worry was about an outright defeat of Ukraine and the presence of Russia in eastern parts in a more aggressive posture, the prospect of an outright Russian defeat is looking even more threatening.

A huge explosion on a bridge offering the only lifeline for the Russian forces in Crimea has severely jolted the Russian dispensation. The bridge has been so badly damaged that rail movement on it has been stalled. The bridge provided the basic supplies to the Russian forces in occupied Crimea.

As if to rub the salt into the wound, the Ukrainians are in a celebratory mode, announcing the release of a postage stamp commemorating the destruction of the bridge. The head of Ukraine Post has announced the release of the postage stamp along with a first-day cover.

Such news of open defeat and defiance can no longer be hidden from the Russian public and damages whatever credibility the Kremlin still had with its people, reports indicate.