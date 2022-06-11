Will communalism yield diminishing returns now that BJP is 'Muslim-Mukt' ?

“Ba Khuda deewana bash-o

Ba Mohammad Hoshiyar”

In plain language, the lines advise people to take liberties with God, if they like, but to be careful with Prophet Mohammad.

When Chandrabhan, a Brahmin and Dara Shikoh’s Prime Minister, crossed the red line, his intention was however not to insult the Prophet or hurt believers. He had actually written:

“Punja dar panjay e Khuda daram

Manche parwaaye Mustafa daram”

(My hand is in the hand of God;

Why should I worry about Mohammad?)

This was more in the nature of literary conceit – a tease, a naughty expression designed not to offend but to amuse. Moreover it was meant for a small intimate company, leaving no room for any misunderstanding. Chandrabhan Brahmin’s verses were, in fact, cited as evidence of Dara Shikoh’s liberal court, which, incidentally, showed how intellectually indebted Dara was to his great grandfather, Akbar.

It reflected the widespread popularity of Akbar when the revolt by Sheikh Sirhindi against The Emperor’s experiment with eclecticism in the form of Deen-e-Ilahi or the Religion of God, turned out to be mere pin pricks. If Sirhindi were a larger than life threat, it would not have been possible for Jehangir to have him confined to jail in Gwalior.

How secure the Empire was is reflected in Dara’s audacious cultural experiment. He opened the way to Indology in Europe by having the Upanishads translated into Persian. His Majma-ul-Bahrain or the Confluence of the Oceans was an epoch making effort at trying to find common ground between Sufism and Vedantic Speculation.

The clergy must have been hopping mad at such excesses. Aurangzeb’s 49 year rule was wobbly in the sense that he spent considerable time in the Deccan campaigns. The clergy wasted no time in climbing ladders around him. The Gyanvapi mosque on the site of an old Shiva temple, is more a function of Aurangzeb’s weakness than his assertiveness. It brought cheer to the clergy burdened by the memory of the Dara years.