Will Imran Khan stoop to conquer?

In Karachi, MQM is now unable to hold on to even those areas that have an overwhelming Muhajir population. In mixed localities off Lyari and Orangi, it has faced a drubbing so massive that it doesn’t know how to respond. The same has happened with ANP in its strongholds of central and eastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. In the recently held bypolls, ANP’s top brass was smitten to the ground even in those areas that they had not lost in the past several decades. JI’s situation is even more pathetic. While a large section of its voters in KPK has shifted to PTI, in Balochistan the party has splintered with a big faction going on to merge with PTI. In PoK—PTI’s weakest province—it managed to become the single-largest party in the local polls this week.

This makes the electoral scenario in 2023 very favourable for Khan. Khan realises that if he gets the majority on his own, and is not dependent on shifty allies like MQM, his government cannot fall through shenanigans. This gives him the added opportunity to then further clip army’s wings on the back of massive popular support. A tactical retreat, a climbdown, now can bear good results in the medium to long run. By asking his governments in KPK and Punjab to resign this week, he has thrown the gauntlet already.

The Establishment has tried its best to take the sheen off Khan, but it has not worked at all. Even after much sleuthing, they could not find any instance of substantial corruption that they could pin on him. The best they could come up with was the issue of buying gifts from the Toshakhana at a discounted price. In itself, it is not a legal shortcoming but a moral one. Compared to the swindling leaders from PMLN, PPP or even General Bajwa himself perpetrated, the Toshakhana controversy was so lightweight that it died its natural death.

Then there’s the issue of fanatical supporters as well. In this, PTI voters are like Modi’s fans in India. No amount of convincing can make them change their opinion of their leader. And that is evident from how they behave on digital platforms and how they run down their opponents. Elsewhere, a stronger Imran Khan will have more breathing room when it comes to conducting foreign affairs. While the rhetoric of ‘India ka yaar’ against Nawaz Sharif reaped fruits domestically during a small window, Imran Khan has not been using it explicitly anymore because he doesn’t have to. Operation Swift Retort has already established his image as a strong leader, and anti-India rhetoric has simply had no takers in Pakistan’s electoral politics for a long time now.

As far as the thaw in the relationship is concerned, India’s approach to UAE for facilitating a rapprochement with Pakistan has borne fruit. The ceasefire at the LoC stands. This has given India the much-needed breathing space to transfer a couple of divisions to its eastern border with China. Pakistan, both the civilian and military structures, sees this as a favour to India and wants India to respond to it concretely. Musharraf’s Formula, in their mind, should be the starting point. If the relationship between Imran and the ‘establishment’ improves, they can jointly come around with the proposal.

What’s in it for Gen. Munir then? He can draw down and preserve the institution. It will be a tall order to re-establish its izzat-o-iqbal once again but it is not entirely impossible. In Raheel Sharif, he has a book to take a leaf out of, that is, focus on the security aspect and leave the daily grind to the civilians.