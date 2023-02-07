Will Modi govt ever own up to real reasons for deceleration of economy?

Under normal circumstances, comprehensive and wide-ranging reforms undertaken for the economy during the last eight years would have accelerated India’s growth. But that was not to be. The ‘culprit’ is India’s ‘balance sheet stress’ caused by the ‘credit boom’ in previous years.

This scapegoat for deceleration of the Indian economy since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India in 2014 has been found by the Economic Survey 2022-23, as against the common perception of the people and independent economic analyst that the deceleration of the economy was the result of its mishandling and policy experiments – such as demonetisation of November 2016 and the implementation of GST in July 2017 without preparation.

The Economic Survey puts the blame on the previous government and says that the ‘twin balance sheet crisis’ was revealed in 2013. However, it admits, “unsurprisingly, the credit to the private non-financial sector as a per cent of GDP was consistently below its trend value for most of the second decade of the millennium, implying a negative credit gap to GDP ratio. The gap worsened to an unprecedented level of 25 per cent in 2017. A statistically significant negative correlation (-0.5) between the Gross NPAs and credit growth shows that the banks’ credit supply was severely constrained due to stress in their balance sheet during the second decade.

It says that as per data from the Bank for International Settlements, India’s non-financial private sector debt to GDP ratio went up from 72.9 per cent in March 2004 to 113.6 per cent by December 2010. That is an increase of 40.7 percentage points in just over six years.