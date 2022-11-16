Will new CJI live up to expectations of reforming the Supreme Court?

Supreme Court Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has elucidated his concept of ‘equal’ and ‘modern’ judiciary, free from colonial hangovers, in which there would not be any subordinate judges, often used in the context of district courts, but only judges of equal worth, irrespective of where they serve.

The district judiciary is the core and cornerstone of the judicial system and there is need to inculcate a sense of worth at that level, the CJI emphasised, at the same time noting that there is a generational as well as demographic shift in judiciary, in which the new generation of young judges talk to the members of the higher courts on a footing of equality because that shows ‘where India is going’.

While the exposition hints at the general the approach of the new Chief Justice of India (CJI), whose tenure is looked upon by legal circles as one that is going to be epoch-making, it also provides insights into how Justice Chandrachud looks at issues that come up before the apex court in the days to come.