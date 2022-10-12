Will raising CJI’s retirement age or giving fixed tenure help improve SC as an institution?

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit can feel happy that his 74-day tenure, coming to an end on November 8, is not the shortest in the history of India’s Supreme Court. That dubious record belongs to the 22nd CJI, K.N. Singh, who occupied that position for a mere 17 days, followed by Justice S Rajendra Babu, with a tenure of 30 days in the year 2004.

The year 2022 will also have the distinction of having seen three CJIs in office.

The average tenure of CJIs in India is one-and-a-half years. The short tenures mean that the occupant of the highest position in the country’s judiciary retires even before the incumbent can settle down in the chair.

CJI Lalit’s tenure has not been marked by any earth-shaking development, except that he constituted five constitutional benches to consider some very important issues. It was also marked by the debut of live streaming of proceedings of the constitutional courts.

Although CJI Lalit did not issue any major verdict, he had been part of several landmark judgments of far-reaching consequences, delivered by various benches. The most important of these was the verdict in the ‘triple talaq’ case in which a five-member constitutional bench ruled by 3-2 majority that the practice of divorce through triple talaq was ‘void, illegal and unconstitutional’.