With business interests dictating policy, Modi govt’s ban on wheat export appears to be a temporary measure

Given the population size of China (1.44 billion) and India (1.39 billion), which are nearly close to each other, there is no reason to justify India’s wheat export at all. Obviously, the country’s so-called wheat and rice export surpluses may be at the cost of its poor people’s stomach.

China is also the world’s largest rice grower, producing around 148 million tonnes per annum. It also imports rice.

India, the second biggest rice grower, produces close to 122 million tonnes and is a major exporter of rice. India exported rice to over 150 countries in 2021-22.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence, India had exported non-basmati rice worth US$2 billion in 2019-20, which rose to $4.8 billion in 2020-21 and $6.11 billion in 2021-22. India's rice exports in 2021 totalled 21.4 million tonnes, up by 46 percent over the previous year.

Bangladesh was the largest buyer of Indian rice in 2021 at 2.48 million tonnes, followed by Nepal, Benin and China. Nearly 20 percent of India’s poor live on cheaper grains such as pearl millet (Bajra) and Maze which are also popular animal feed.

India banned wheat exports ostensibly to tame prices at home. The government also fears lower wheat production this year due to prevailing heatwaves. But these reported developments hardly explain why the government decided to make a record wheat export target in excess of 10 million tonnes this year, only a few days ago.

What about the prime minister’s export assurance earlier this month?

India’s sudden wheat export ban has upset many countries in the world. It has delivered a fresh blow to world markets already reeling under tight supplies due to output issues in traditional export powerhouses such as Canada, Europe and Australia and snarled supply lines in the war-torn Black Sea area.

In normal times, Russia and Ukraine together are the world’s largest wheat supply source. India’s decision has particularly upset the G-7 block. During his recent visit to Germany on May 1-2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India could supply food grains to countries hit by an unusual situation.

India also planned to send a trade delegation to nine countries to estimate the potential of wheat exports this year. However, the lately projected production shortfall is said to have suddenly changed the government's stand.

Export is curbed for the sake of domestic food security while India now says there is no shortage of grain in the global market.

Yet, going by past experience, there is no guarantee that India’s wheat export ban will last for long despite a lower output forecast. Even in 2014-15, when India’s grains production dropped sharply, traders managed to export wheat, rice and corn although their combined export fell by 29 percent to 13.5 million tonnes.

Much depends on the manipulative ability of the trade, which always managed to both export and import grains almost every year.

Ironically, Indian traders are regularly importing wheat year after year.